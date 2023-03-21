2023 Lollapalooza lineup announced
CHICAGO (CBS)-- The 2023 Lollapalooza lineup has been announced.
Billie Eilish, Kendrick Lamar, Lana Del Rey, Odesza and the Red Hot Chili Peppers are among the artists headlining the festival this year. You can see the full lineup here.
The four-day festival will take over Grant Park from August 3 to 6.
You can sign up for a presale code to get first access to tickets for all four days.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.