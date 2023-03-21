2023 Lollapalooza lineup announced

CHICAGO (CBS)-- The 2023 Lollapalooza lineup has been announced.

Billie Eilish, Kendrick Lamar, Lana Del Rey, Odesza and the Red Hot Chili Peppers are among the artists headlining the festival this year. You can see the full lineup here.

Lolla 2023 🤘⁣ ⁣

⁣

Presale begins 3/23 at 10am CT. Sign up to gain access to 4-Day Tickets at https://t.co/bmjLHHMQLs ⁣

⁣

A public on-sale will follow for any remaining tickets. pic.twitter.com/4Y1M4vLLgB — Lollapalooza (@lollapalooza) March 21, 2023

The four-day festival will take over Grant Park from August 3 to 6.

You can sign up for a presale code to get first access to tickets for all four days.