Watch CBS News
Local News

2023 Lollapalooza lineup announced

By Elyssa Kaufman

/ CBS Chicago

CBS News Live
CBS News Chicago Live

CHICAGO (CBS)-- The 2023 Lollapalooza lineup has been announced. 

Billie Eilish, Kendrick Lamar, Lana Del Rey, Odesza and the Red Hot Chili Peppers are among the artists headlining the festival this year. You can see the full lineup here. 

The four-day festival will take over Grant Park from August 3 to 6. 

You can sign up for a presale code to get first access to tickets for all four days. 

First published on March 21, 2023 / 10:03 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.