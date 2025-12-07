Ticket for Michael Jordan's first home game with the Bulls fetches over $7,600

A ticket from Michael Jordan's first home game with the Chicago Bulls 41 years ago sold for more than $7,600 at auction.

According to the website for Lelands, the ticket went for $7,646.960

The ticket is from the first preseason game of the 1984-1985 season, on Oct. 9, 1984. The Bulls took on the Milwaukee Bucks at a high school gym in Northwest Indiana.

Jordan played his first two games as a Bull on the road in small venues in Peoria and St. Louis, but his first home game took place at that gym in East Chicago.

David Blixt, the collector and owner of the ticket, found it in a box of old baseball cards in his childhood bedroom.

He found the ticket, which originally cost $5, in a box underneath his dresser recently while looking for an old Nolan Ryan rookie baseball card to see what it was worth.

The old ticket jogged Blixt's memory of Jordan highlights.

"A vacuum sucked everything out of the gym for an instant, and it got silent and then pfff! Eruption when he dunked, and it was like, 'Oh my God!'" he said.

The auction for the ticket ended Saturday.