Ticket from Michael Jordan's first game as Chicago Bulls rookie up for auction

A rare piece of Chicago Bulls history is now up for auction.

A ticket from Michael Jordan's first home game as a rookie, a 1984 pre-season game the Bulls played in Northwest Indiana.

Collector and owner of the ticket, David Blixt, found the ticket in a box of old baseball cards in his childhood bedroom.

Jordan played his first two games as a Bull on the road in small venues in Peoria and St. Louis, but his first home game took place in a high school gym in northwest Indiana. Blixt was the only one to have saved the ticket.

Online auction house Leland's said bidding is now over $3,500.

The auction ends on Saturday, Dec. 6.