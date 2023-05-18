Thursday's Lotto grows to $15.65M - becomes largest jackpot of the year

CHICAGO, 9CBS) – The jackpot just keeps getting bigger.

Tonight's Lotto jackpot is now worth $15.65 million.

The prize is now the largest for the game this year and the fourth largest in nearly three years.

The last person to win a large jackpot was in June of 2020 taking home $16.5 million.

In April, two Lotto players won $1 million each – one of the winning tickets came from a BP gas station, located at 5548 W. 159th St. in Oak Forest, and the other was from the Illinois Lottery website. However, the jackpot kept growing.

Lotto drawings happen three times a week on Monday, Thursday, and Saturday.