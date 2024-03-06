Watch CBS News
Thursday's clouds turn into Friday's rain in Chicago

By Albert Ramon

/ CBS Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Partly cloudy and dry Wednesday night with lows in the mid to upper 30s. 

Mostly cloudy and dry for Thursday with highs in the low 50s, but a light east wind will keep locations near the lake in the 40s.

As a storm system moves through the area, widespread rain is expected Friday and Friday night. 

Rainfall totals are forecast to be over one inch in some spots, especially south of I-88. A few showers could linger into Saturday morning, then expect some clearing in the afternoon, windy conditions, and highs in the mid-40s. 

Sunny skies for Sunday with highs near 50 degrees, then near 60 on Monday.

Tonight: Partly cloudy. Low 37.

Thursday: Mostly cloudy. High 52, 40s near the lake.  

Friday: 100% chance of rain. High 52.

Albert Ramon
Albert Ramon is the chief meteorologist for CBS2 Chicago. Albert joined CBS2's First Alert Weather Team in October 2021.

First published on March 6, 2024 / 3:48 PM CST

