Thursday's clouds turn into Friday's rain in Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Partly cloudy and dry Wednesday night with lows in the mid to upper 30s.

Mostly cloudy and dry for Thursday with highs in the low 50s, but a light east wind will keep locations near the lake in the 40s.

As a storm system moves through the area, widespread rain is expected Friday and Friday night.

Rainfall totals are forecast to be over one inch in some spots, especially south of I-88. A few showers could linger into Saturday morning, then expect some clearing in the afternoon, windy conditions, and highs in the mid-40s.

Sunny skies for Sunday with highs near 50 degrees, then near 60 on Monday.

Tonight: Partly cloudy. Low 37.

Thursday: Mostly cloudy. High 52, 40s near the lake.

Friday: 100% chance of rain. High 52.

