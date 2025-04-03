Watch CBS News
Cooler day Thursday in Chicago before rain returns Friday

By Laura Bannon

CBS Chicago

A calmer and cooler day is ahead in Chicago with increasing rain chances Friday into Saturday. 

Thursday will be a breezy day with highs in the 50s. 

Rain develops Friday afternoon, with the heaviest rain staying south of I-80.

Conditions stay mainly dry for the Chicago Cubs Home Opener, with temperatures in the 50s. The chance for rain will linger into Saturday before wrapping up early in the day. 

Monday brings a chance for snow as colder air arrives in the evening. 

Laura Bannon
