Sunshine returns Thursday in Chicago before another round of snow

A breezy and bright Thursday is ahead

Highs will be in the upper 30s and lower 40s. Winds relax late in the day as clouds increase.

Another round of snow arrives on Friday with only minor accumulations expected. Most areas will only see under an inch of snow, but some may pick up as much as 2 inches.

Snow ends in the evening as clouds depart for weekend sunshine.

A warming trend moves in as temperatures reach the 50s on Sunday. Daylight Saving Time begins this weekend; clocks go forward one hour at 2 a.m. on Sunday.

Highs will be in the 60s for early next week.