Watch CBS News
Weather

Sunshine returns Thursday in Chicago before another round of snow

By Laura Bannon

/ CBS Chicago

Sunshine returns Thursday in Chicago before another round of snow
Sunshine returns Thursday in Chicago before another round of snow 01:54

A breezy and bright Thursday is ahead 

Highs will be in the upper 30s and lower 40s. Winds relax late in the day as clouds increase. 

298572ee-f5ad-4550-a6c1-ecf7478427f3.png

Another round of snow arrives on Friday with only minor accumulations expected. Most areas will only see under an inch of snow, but some may pick up as much as 2 inches. 

d39cd5f7-f84e-4199-851c-185c2445deb1.png

Snow ends in the evening as clouds depart for weekend sunshine. 

0ae048fd-87f3-4fdf-a828-28581765639f.png

A warming trend moves in as temperatures reach the 50s on Sunday. Daylight Saving Time begins this weekend; clocks go forward one hour at 2 a.m. on Sunday.   

Highs will be in the 60s for early next week.   

Laura Bannon
laurabannon.jpg

Laura Bannon is the weekday morning meteorologist at CBS2. A native of Chicagoland, Laura grew up in Naperville. She is an Emmy-nominated meteorologist and holds her NWA Seal of Approval.

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.