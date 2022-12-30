Watch CBS News
Local News

Police warn residents of three Southwest Side carjackings

By Jeramie Bizzle

/ CBS Chicago

CBS News Live
CBS News Chicago Live

CHICAGO (CBS) – Chicago police issued an alert after three armed carjackings on the city's Southwest Side Friday morning.

The crimes happened during the hours of 12 a.m. and 6 a.m. in the West Englewood and Back of the Yards neighborhoods. 

Police say the suspects approached victims either while they were in their cars or when exiting before taking their cars and belongings at gunpoint.

Incident times and locations:

· 5600 Block of South Wolcott Avenue on Dec. 30, 2022, at 12:25 a.m.

· 2000 Block of West Garfield Blvd. on Dec. 30, 2022, at 6:15 a.m.

· 5000 Block of South Winchester Avenue on Dec. 30, 2022, at 6:17 a.m.

The suspects are described as two Black males between the ages of 17 and 25. One was wearing a white hooded sweatshirt with blue jeans. The other was wearing a gray hoodie with a black vest and pants.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Bureau of Detectives – Area One at 312-747-8384. 

First published on December 30, 2022 / 1:47 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.