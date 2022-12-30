Police warn residents of three Southwest Side carjackings

CHICAGO (CBS) – Chicago police issued an alert after three armed carjackings on the city's Southwest Side Friday morning.

The crimes happened during the hours of 12 a.m. and 6 a.m. in the West Englewood and Back of the Yards neighborhoods.

Police say the suspects approached victims either while they were in their cars or when exiting before taking their cars and belongings at gunpoint.

Incident times and locations:

· 5600 Block of South Wolcott Avenue on Dec. 30, 2022, at 12:25 a.m.

· 2000 Block of West Garfield Blvd. on Dec. 30, 2022, at 6:15 a.m.

· 5000 Block of South Winchester Avenue on Dec. 30, 2022, at 6:17 a.m.

The suspects are described as two Black males between the ages of 17 and 25. One was wearing a white hooded sweatshirt with blue jeans. The other was wearing a gray hoodie with a black vest and pants.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Bureau of Detectives – Area One at 312-747-8384.