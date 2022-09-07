103 more migrants from Texas arrive in Chicago, third group sent by Gov. Greg Abbott

CHICAGO (CBS) -- For the third time in the past week, a group of migrants from Texas has arrived in Chicago, as Texas Gov. Greg Abbot continues his protest of federal immigration policies.

Mayor Lori Lightfoot's office confirmed the latest group of 103 migrants arrived at Union Station around 3 p.m. That brings the total number of migrants brought to Chicago from Texas since last Wednesday to 228.

Another group of 50 migrants from Texas arrived in Chicago on Sunday, and the first group of 75 arrived in Chicago last Wednesday.

"In partnership with our colleagues from local community-based organizations, Cook County, and the State of Illinois, we are providing these individuals and families with emergency shelter and connection to needed services. We will continue to live out our values as a welcoming city and respond accordingly," a Lightfoot spokesperson said in an email.

The mayor's office did not specify where they are being taken, but for those wishing to help, the city is collecting various essential items they will need, such as hygiene products, baby formula, and more. For details on how to help, visit chicago.gov/support.

Lightfoot's office said they expect more migrants from Texas to arrive in Chicago "on a rolling basis."

In a Twitter post, Ald. Rossana Rodriguez Sanchez (33rd) lambasted Texas Gov. Greg Abbott to task for his treatment of the migrants.

"We are receiving pregnant people, little ones of all ages, people who didn't have any other choice but to escape. They are our siblings and we will extend them the solidarity all humans deserve," she wrote. "@GovAbbott says he's pro-life, but clearly for him there is only some life that is worth protecting. We will be sharing additional donation drop off locations around the city soon. Solidarity saves and community heals."

As CBS 2's Marybel González reported, the Salvation Army was sheltering the migrants who arrived Sunday in Humboldt Park. Meanwhile, activists have been bringing them food and supplies, but are scrambling to gather more and find donations.

The activists are having a hard time keeping up, as they are not really given a heads-up of when the migrants will arrive in Chicago from Texas – until it has already happened.

"As soon as we know that they're here, we start networking," said Baltazar Enriquez, president of the Little Village Community Council, on Monday.

Enriquez has been on the forefront of gathering donations for the groups of migrants that are being sent to Chicago in protest by Texas Gov. Greg Abbott.

But as more migrants are bused to Chicago Enriquez said he is having a hard time keeping up with the supplies they need.

"That's really the headache – that we need to quickly ask for these items, and sometimes they don't have them," Enriquez said.

Mayor Lori Lightfoot has said Abbott is not giving the city a heads-up either about migrants headed to Chicago.

"I understand that he has no interest whatsoever in providing any kind of support to people that are coming to Texas," Mayor Lightfoot said Sunday, "but then do the right thing and collaborate and cooperate, instead of us having to guess – are they coming? Are they not coming? How many? What are their needs?"

Meanwhile, the city earlier this week asked for the federal government's help as they brace for more migrants to arrive in Chicago.