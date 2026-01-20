The Wiener's Circle hosting Caleb Williams lookalike contest Tuesday night

Bears fans are resilient even after a heartbreaking loss to the Los Angeles Rams this past weekend.

Despite the loss, the Wieners Circle is still holding its Caleb Williams lookalike contest on Tuesday night.

Employees are hoping they'll find their own Williams' doppelganger. There's a rumble that the real Caleb Williams will show up.

The Wiener's Circle is hosting another celebrity-inspired look-alike contest. This follows a separate Ben Johnson lookalike contest that was held in west suburban Bedford Park earlier this month.

The popular hot dog stand is searching for the person who looks most like the Bears quarterback, but employee Reagan Eggert said she's expecting more women looking for the Caleb lookalike husband.

She came up with the idea and said, even though they lost, she still wanted to host the contest.

"You know we've been giving away all these hot dogs, and we've been covering it. You know I do our social media and stuff, so it's all about the Bears. So, I was just like, why not? I'm like, I feel that that'd be so fun," she said.

The first-place winner gets a Wiener's Circle gift card, merchandise, and bragging rights.