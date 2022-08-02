New music venue 'The Salt Shed' shakes things up opening on the former Morton's site

New music venue 'The Salt Shed' shakes things up as it opens on the former Morton's site

CHICAGO (CBS) -- No doubt you've seen the building every time you drive down the Kennedy: the old Morton Salt factory.

Tuesday night, it transforms into Chicago's newest music venue. CBS 2's Lauren Victory got a sneak peek ahead of all the action.

Crews just finished putting the final seasonings on the stage, lights and logos at City's newest outdoor entertainment venue: The Salt Shed.

In case you don't get the name, perhaps you'll recognize the location. The Salt Shed is on site of the Morton Salt factory that can be seen from the highway off Elston Avenue north of Division.

CBS 2 asked partner Craig Golden if he's still finding salt after years of construction.

"The salt comes out from everywhere. Every time we move the ceiling it drops out in bricks," he joked.

In all seriousness, Golden tells us salt corroded a lot of steel in what was a salt holding area. The former salt shed took a year to fix and will be a separate, indoor concert space for about a crowd of about 3,500 people.

"There's structural challenges, mechanical challenges and of course health and safety," said Golden of some of the difficulties encountered when retrofitting the nearly 100-year-old factory.

The building needed new lighting, bathrooms and more. The Salt Shed lobby is still in the works as is the decision for what will go in the room featuring a gigantic old boiler.

"We tried to keep as much of the remnants that were save-able to just make sure there's some authentic salt shed left," said Golden pointing to pieces like an old conveyer belt that now holds stage lights that will illuminate more than performances.

The outdoor space called Outside the Shed will also host markets and fairs. Eventually, customers can shop in retail spaces being built into the building.

"Education and entertainment and food and culture. I think to be able to focus on all four of those in one venue I think will be very impactful," said Golden.

Of course he hopes experiences will be memorable too just like the Morton Salt name. Our cameras spotted painting in progress on the front side of the building visible from the highway so we had to ask about the fate of the façade.

"That logo has been landmarked by the city," said Golden.

It'll be another six to eight months before the rocking starts inside the Salt Shed.

Apparently word is getting out about the outdoor space: Wednesday concert featuring the Fleet Foxes is already sold out to a 4,500 person audience.

Opening night tonight! Who's coming?? pic.twitter.com/yl18PsyJ7e — The Salt Shed (@saltshedchicago) August 2, 2022