The People's CDOT work on road projects they say the city won't

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Chicago road project vigilantes.

A group of Chicago residents calling themselves "The People's CDOT" are working on city road projects they said the city won't. They say the projects are requested out of safety concerns.

CBS 2's Tara Molina talked to the group on Chicago's North Side.

The group just installed a project on Monday -- placing planters alongside a crosswalk so as to protect pedestrians crossing the street, and CBS 2 was there as they worked. But a day later, the planters were gone.

The group had put up new cinder blocks for the same purpose by Wednesday, but told CBS 2 they're sure it's only a matter of time before they're removed, too.

"It can be scary at times," said Rita Knasel.

Knasel has lived in the East Lakeview neighborhood for about a year, and said, like her neighbors, she's noticed dangerous driving and parking in the area. And CBS 2 saw it as well.

"There are a lot of times, they barely even slow down when there are stop signs," Knasel said.

There are concerns, according to some, that aren't being addressed by the city -- despite complaints and requests for help.

Enter the group claiming to have formed out of frustration of city neglect. They call themselves The People's CDOT, and they are volunteers. They did not show their faces or using their names, because what they're doing is illegal.

"It's really unfortunate that it takes citizen activism to basically purchase these things on our own, and install them on our own streets, when the city doesn't want to do that themselves," a member said.

They work on city property and city roadways, addressing safety concerns they said the city won't.

"Today, what we are doing is protecting the crosswalk and making it so cars can't park there," a member explained, "and we are also putting a speed bump near the stop sign that would force drivers to slow down and stop before they just roll through the stop sign."

A look at their Twitter account gives you a better idea of the work they do. And the work they claim the city has not done.

"When CDOT needs to destroy something that's making people safer, they have a very rapid response," The People's CDOT said in a tweet. "But when people are asking CDOT to make our streets safer, it takes years and years to get a response."

The group had set up planters to protect pedestrians crossing at Cornelia Avenue and Elaine Place on Monday. The planters were removed in less than 24 hours.

Knasel noticed.

"I was kind of surprised to see them taken up so quickly," she said.

City officials won't say if city crews responded to remove the planters, and most of our questions related to the group were ignored. But a CDOT spokesperson told CBS 2, "altering the public way by installing unauthorized infrastructure can pose a safety risk both to those doing the installing and potentially the general public, and may damage existing infrastructure."

"It's kind of sad it has to result to that," Knasel said. "I think the city should be doing more."

The first project installed here and torn up cost around $700 in donations. But group leaders said they won't stop doing work the community asks for.

We don't want to do what we do. We do it because our city fails to keep us safe. If @ChicagoDOT builds the infrastructure, we will gladly stop. — The People's CDOT (@ThePeoplesCDOT) June 21, 2023

This is the full statement from CDOT:

CDOT is committed to ensuring that Chicago's streets are safe, accessible, and responsive to community needs. This work includes making hundreds of pedestrian safety improvements each year and continuing to expand and upgrade Chicago's bike lane network. These improvements are not possible without collaboration and feedback from residents and neighborhood stakeholders. However, altering the public way by installing unauthorized infrastructure can pose a safety risk both to those doing the installing and potentially the general public, and may damage existing infrastructure.

We encourage residents to reach out to CDOT directly (contact information is available on the City's website) or to contact their alderperson about infrastructure concerns and feedback. CDOT also holds quarterly public forums focused on making our streets more equitable, sustainable, and safe. The next Chicago Mobility Collaborative meeting is tomorrow, June 22, and all are welcome to attend and participate.