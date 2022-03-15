The Field Museum honoring Ukraine with a 'pysanka' in main hall
CHICAGO (CBS)-- The Field Museum is honoring Ukraine.
A decorated egg, called a "pysanka" was gifted to the Field Museum from the Ukrainian National Museum. It was made during the pandemic as part of a Resilience Project.
With Ukraine coming under attack by Russia, a number of curators there are working to safeguard their collections and keep them out of harm's way.
You can see this egg right now, in the Field Museum's Main Hall.
