The Field Museum honoring Ukraine with a 'pysanka' in main hall

CHICAGO (CBS)-- The Field Museum is honoring Ukraine.

A decorated egg, called a "pysanka" was gifted to the Field Museum from the Ukrainian National Museum. It was made during the pandemic as part of a Resilience Project.

With Ukraine coming under attack by Russia, a number of curators there are working to safeguard their collections and keep them out of harm's way.



You can see this egg right now, in the Field Museum's Main Hall.