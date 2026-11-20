Insiders in discussions about potential legislation to keep the Chicago Bears from moving to Indiana said on CBS News Chicago's "The Angle" that Illinois state lawmakers remain on track to vote on a stadium deal the first week in December.

"We continue to plan around this and work feverishly to get it done. The next time we are in Springfield will be December 1st, and so that's a bit of a mile marker in our head, and we hope we can get there," said Illinois state Rep. Kam Buckner (D-Chicago), who has been leading negotiations on the stadium deal in the Illinois House.

The Bears have been pushing for a new stadium for more than five years, with their initial focus on Arlington Heights, and have been threatening to move to Indiana for nearly a year, but have yet to pull the trigger on any specific plan.

Earlier this month, Gov. JB Pritzker said he expected state lawmakers could have hearings on a stadium deal during the first week of veto session this week, and vote on it during the second week of veto session at the start of December.

The first week of veto session came and went with no public hearings on a Bears stadium deal, but Buckner said lawmakers are still making progress and he's still optimistic lawmakers will be able to come up with legislation to keep the Bears in Illinois and hopes they can get that done during the second week of veto session.

"To Bears fans across the city, across the state, I want to be sure that people should not take this silence for stasis. We're not stuck. We're quiet actually because we're behind the scene working. We're having conversations with people, we're trying to bring people together to pull off what I think is going to be a miraculous comeback for the state of Illinois in this conversation to put Indiana in the rearview mirror," Buckner said.

Also, this week, Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson faced tough questions from even his staunchest allies, as the City Council approved plans for a review of city finances since Johnson took office.

The ordinance approved on Wednesday calls for a full review of city finances going back three years "to determine whether any material or intentional misstatements of the city's financial condition to investors, City Council and the public have been made in any document, presentation, offering or financial reporting."

The vote came after Johnson's third chief financial officer this year stepped down, citing a dispute about information the Johnson administration provided to the City Council as part of his 2027 budget plan.

Former chief financial officer Ashlee Gabrysch claimed Johnson painted a rosier budget outlook than the numbers actually showed.

Three political experts on "The Angle" said the City Council's public display of a loss of trust in the Johnson administration paints a troubling picture at City Hall.

"I think this is potentially the most serious issue I've seen in a long, long time," former Illinois Republican Party Chairman Pat Brady said. "Did the mayor of the city of Chicago or his administration lean on the CFO to issue fraudulent financial statements? If this were a publicly traded company, there would already be an investigation going on. I've done 15 years of these types of investigations. You'd already have the investigation going."

Former Ald. Leslie Hairston and former Illinois House Republican Leader Jim Durkin said Johnson should have addressed the dispute with Gabrysch before she went public with her concerns.

"They never got in front of it, and that's the problem. In government, when you have an issue like that, you need to be the first person who speaks about it," Durkin said.

"When you have that credibility issue, it is very hard to come back from that," Hairston said.

CBS News Chicago's "The Angle" airs on Sundays at 7:30 a.m.