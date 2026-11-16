Chicago City Council to vote on independent review of city finances following sudden resignation of CFO

Mayor Brandon Johnson's critics on the Chicago City Council plan to vote this week on an effort to open an independent investigation of the city's finances, in the wake of the abrupt resignation of the mayor's chief financial officer last week.

Ald. Pat Dowell (3rd), who chairs the Finance Committee, and 11 other alders have introduced an ordinance that would authorize Dowell to hire an outside firm to "conduct an independent, impartial and comprehensive review to determine whether any material or intentional misstatements of the city's financial condition to investors, City Council and the public have been made in any document, presentation, offering or financial reporting within the prior three years."

Alders have scheduled a special City Council meeting for Wednesday to call for an immediate vote on the ordinance. Such a move would require 34 votes, enough to survive a possible veto by the mayor.

If approved, Dowell would be authorized to use her committee's budget to hire an outside firm to request data and records from any city employee. Any city employee who fails to cooperate with the review would be subject to possible suspension or firing. The firm conducting the review would report directly to Dowell as Finance Committee chair, not to the mayor or any other city department.

In a statement, Dowell said the review is necessary to ensure that any statements from the Johnson administration regarding the city's finances have been reliable.

"In the wake of last week's resignation of the city's third CFO in a year, we find ourselves at a moment where every effort must be made to secure the public's confidence in our city's finances," Dowell said. "As members of this Council, each of us has an obligation to assure constituents we have confidence in the numbers presented to us so we can make informed decisions, grounded in facts, on behalf of the people of Chicago."

While Dowell endorsed Johnson in the 2023 runoff election against former Chicago Public Schools CEO Paul Vallas, she has since become one of the mayor's most outspoken critics.

Johnson's office did not immediately respond to a request for comment, but last week have said they have their own questions about former Chief Financial Officer Ashlee Gabrysch's conduct, and "welcome a full review."

Gabrysch resigned on Friday, saying that continuing to do the job would "compromise my integrity and professional obligations."

In her resignation statement, she wrote that, "The Chief Financial Officer's statements about city finances are not idle chatter: they are relied upon by investors, ratings agencies, City Council, and taxpayers. The CFO must act scrupulously to ensure they are always accurate and complete."

Gabrsych added that she has always remained committed to "upholding the highest standards of financial integrity and transparency," and has done so in her "short time" as the city's CFO.

"It has become apparent, however, that to continue in this role would be to compromise my integrity and professional obligations," she wrote. "I therefore have concluded that I must step down from my role, and hereby tender my resignation."

Gabrysch did not elaborate further on what might compromise her integrity, but during the first of a series of City Council hearings on the mayor's 2027 budget proposal, she contradicted one of Johnson's claims about the spending plan.

This summer, the city forecast an $882 million budget shortfall, but when the mayor unveiled his 2027 spending plan, he reduced that figure to $652 million, citing a decision to borrow $230 million to cover the cost of police misconduct settlements.

Johnson had said 76% of his proposals for closing the city's $882 million budget shortfall were structural fixes to the budget. However, Gabrysch told alders at the council's first budget hearing that only 56% of the mayor' proposals were structural changes, arguing the borrowing the mayor was seeking to cover the cost of police misconduct settlements should not count as structural changes, but as a one-time fix.

Ald. Marty Quinn (13th) said at that meeting that he was "not surprised that the mayor may be a little disingenuous here. That seems to be his normal course."

In a statement on Friday, a spokesperson for the mayor said accepted Gabrysch's resignation, effective immediately, and said they welcome a full review of her conduct in the wake of her stepping down.

"The City of Chicago is facing a serious budget crisis following decades of mismanagement. It is concerning that, during her short tenure, Ashlee was largely absent during critical periods of the City's budget preparation process. Additionally, her decision to direct the City Treasurer to issue a $75 million payment without proper legal authority or following the required processes raises serious concerns," the statement read in part. "Our administration made multiple attempts to meet with her to discuss this action and seek an explanation, including shortly before her public resignation. Those attempts went unresolved."

The statement from the mayor's office said the city is referring the matter to the Office of the Inspector General.

Johnson's office said, when Gabrysch directed the city treasurer to make the $75 million payment, it was before the legislation authorizing that payment – passed by the City Council on Nov. 2 – had officially taken effect.

"She was required to wait for the mayor to sign or veto the legislation or, alternatively, for it to take effect automatically at the next City Council meeting," Johsnon's office said.

In response to the mayor's statements, Gabrysch responded, "This effort by the administration to deflect from the serious issues at stake and attack those who attempt to hold them accountable is disappointing but not surprising. I stand by my statement and will continue to operate in accordance with my values and integrity."

Better Government Association CEO David Greising said, given her financial expertise as a former senior director at credit rating agency Fitch, Gabrysch contradicting Johnson on his budget assessments in front of the City Council is "really disastrous for the mayor."

Greising also said Gabrysch's resignation comes at a terrible time for both the mayor and the City Council, amid already tough budget negotiations.

"It's yet another high-level change in the mayor's administration, and is a sign of continuing turmoil and a lack of direction at a very key time for the city, especially for him heading into a mayoral election," he said.

At the same meeting as they will take up the bid for an independent review of the city's finances, alders also will consider a resolution urging Illinois state lawmakers to approve a new tax on income over $1 million, and an ordinance requiring the Johnson administration to award a new gunshot detection system contract within 30 days.