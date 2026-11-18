The Chicago City Council on Wednesday voted to authorize the Finance Committee chair to launch an independent review of the city's finances, following the abrupt resignation of Mayor Brandon Johnson's chief financial officer last week.

The 45-5 vote gives Ald. Pat Dowell (3rd) the power to choose a professional firm to find out whether anyone in the Johnson administration knowingly gave the wrong financial information about the city's budget situation to investors, the City Council, or the public.

The ordinance calls for a full review of city finances going back three years "to determine whether any material or intentional misstatements of the city's financial condition to investors, City Council and the public have been made in any document, presentation, offering or financial reporting."

Alders pushed for the independent financial review after Chief Financial Officer Ashlee Gabrysch stepped down on Friday, citing a dispute about information the Johnson administration provided to the City Council as part of his 2027 budget plan.

"We need to take a serious step back, and as my mother used to say, where there's smoke there's fire. The City Council must know the unvarnished truth about our city's finances and operations. That's the principle that's driving my colleagues and me to call for an outside review," Dowell said. "We're here today to cut through the noise of the politics, the City Hall relationships, and the spectacle, with the sole goal of comprehending form an independent perspective exactly where we stand and exactly what has transpired. This is about achieving a firm grasp of the facts and bolstering confidence in the city and its operations."

In his budget address last month, Johnson had said 76% of his proposals for closing the city's $882 million budget shortfall were structural fixes to the budget. However, Gabrysch told alders days later at the council's first budget hearing that only 56% of the mayor' proposals were structural changes, arguing the borrowing the mayor was seeking to cover the cost of police misconduct settlements should not count as structural changes, but as a one-time fix.

Ald. Matt O'Shea (19th) said that discrepancy demands an outside review of the city's finances.

"We have a clear lack of transparency, accountability, and confidence in what's going on," he said. "We need an independent review about who knew, when they knew, and what they did, and what they were foolish enough to put in emails or in the presence of other people about our finances."

Ald. Jason Ervin (28th), the mayor's City Council floor leader and most outspoken ally, called the push for an independent review of the city's finances "a waste of time and resources" while the City Council is facing a year-end deadline to pass a budget and already has undergoes annual audits by outside firms.

Ald. Byron Sigcho-Lopez (25th) also criticized the push for Dowell to hire an outside firm to look into the city's finances, saying such an investigation should be performed by the city's inspector general.

"How is the Finance Committee an independent body?" he said. "This is not independence. This is a kangaroo court by members of City Council that should put attention into structural solutions instead of politicking in the middle of a budget deficit."

Ald. Andre Vasquez (40th) said the inspector general's office can still conduct their own investigation, but said the mayor's dispute with Gabrysch highlights the public's growing lack of trust in City Hall.

"People are paying attention. You know what people are saying? That they don't trust city government, and they don't trust us with these funds," he said. "It is troubling when the person who is the chief financial officer for the city – hired by the mayor – three months later decides to leave and states they are concerned about compromising their integrity. That should be looked at, no matter who's doing it, who the mayor is, or what's happening."

For his part, Johnson has said he welcomes any review of the city's finances.

"As I said before, I welcome any audit or investigation. We welcome all of it. Again, as I've said before, there's nothing surreptitious about our delivery, and its all codified right here the last three years," he said on Tuesday.