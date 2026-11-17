Illinois state lawmakers return to Springfield on Tuesday with a long to-do list for the fall veto session.

The Illinois House meets for a total of five days – two this week and three the first week of December. The Illinois Senate is scheduled to meet for six days – three this week and three the first week of December.

That doesn't leave much time for legislators to figure out the most pressing question: whether they will pass legislation to help keep the Chicago Bears in Illinois.

A Bears stadium deal appears to be closer than ever, but is not a done deal yet.

House Bill 958 would allow cities with more than 70,000 residents to create a stadium authority, allowing for teams to finance construction of a publicly owned stadium that would not have to pay any property taxes.

The proposal would leave the door open for the Bears to move to Arlington Heights or stay in Chicago.

Palatine Mayor Jim Schwantz said state lawmakers should ensure any municipal stadium authority legislation will include protections for neighboring suburbs.

"We think, if it's done the right way as a regional look at this whole thing, that this could be a home run," he said.

The Palatine Village Council approved a resolution on Monday asking for a seat on any future board governing stadium development in Arlington Heights. Rolling Meadows will consider a similar measure on Tuesday night.

Both villages are right next door to the former Arlington Park racetrack site the Bears purchased for $197 million in 2021 for a potential new stadium.

Gov. JB Pritzker has said the goal is to be able to have hearings on potential stadium legislation during the first week of veto session this week, and possibly a vote during the second week of veto session at the start of December.

Other Chicago sites have also been floated, including a proposal to replace Rate Field in Bridgeport if the White Sox move to the South Loop, a plan at the former Michael Reese Hospital site in Bronzeville, and a proposal for the former U.S. Steel South Works site in the South Chicago neighborhood.

The Bears also are considering two sites in Hammond, Indiana.

Indiana Gov. Mike Braun earlier this month suggested a deadline is approaching for the Bears to decide whether to move to Indiana or stay in Illinois.

Meantime, another topic of discussion during veto session in Springfield likely will be increasing funding for the state's public schools.

The Illinois Federation of Teachers, which is made up of hundreds of local teachers unions, has scheduled a rally in Springfield on Wednesday. They've heard from superintendents across the state about budget challenges for local school districts.

"We need to remember that Illinois students are our home team too, and that anytime the legislature is in session, we could choose to act on funding schools," Illinois Federation of Teachers chief of staff Kurt Hilgendorf said. "The governor's office is projecting a billion-dollar surplus at a time that schools are slashing special education services. Seems pretty clear to us that we have options to address school funding during the veto session, and the need is real."

The Chicago Board of Education passed a Chicago Public Schools budget plan that relies on $150 million in state funding that lawmakers have not yet proposed, much less approved. If lawmakers don't pass the funding CPS is seeking, the district could be forced to resort to midyear layoffs.

Legislation surrounding the regulation of data centers is also likely to spark a hot debate in Springfield during veto session.

Some people want more restrictions on developers to keep a lid on utility costs. Other stakeholders, including labor unions, are concerned too much regulation could drive data center business, jobs, and revenue to other states.