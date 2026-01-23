Longtime 670 The Score sports radio host Terry Boers dies at 75

Longtime Chicago sports radio talk show host Terry Boers, famous for the Boers & Bernstein show on 670 The Score, has died at the age of 75.

670 The Score confirmed his death Friday evening in a post on X.

"The Score lost one of our own today. Terry Boers passed away today surrounded by loved ones. Terry was one of the founding fathers of The Score and one of the most popular people on the air and in The Score hallways," operations director Mitch Rosen said in a statement. "Terry was original, funny, smart, witty and most importantly a beautiful person. Terry's family's wish is there won't be a funeral, but The Score will celebrate his life on the air next week. So today and forever, RIP Terry Boers."

Boer was one of the original hosts on The Score when it first went on air in January 1992 (originally on AM 820, before moving to AM 1160 in 1997, and then to its current home at AM 670 in 2000). He retired after 25 years on the air in January 2017.

Before joining The Score, Boers spent 20 years in the newspaper industry, including as a sports columnist for the Chicago Sun-Times. He also worked at the Lansing Sun Journal, the Chicago Heights Star, and the Detroit Free Press.

Through his years on the airwaves, he brought insight, comedy and kindness to all, as well as derision toward bad sports thoughts.

Most famously, he was co-host of Boers & Bernstein with Dan Bernstein from Aug. 16, 1999, until Dec. 22, 2016. The program was best known for its signature segment, "Who Ya Crappin'?" inspired by that quote from an interview with then Bears coach Mike Ditka, in which listeners would criticize sports figures for lies or hypocrisy.