First Alert Weather: More sun as temps climb through the weekend
CHICAGO (CBS) -- A ridge of high pressure will control our weather through the weekend and into the start of the new week.
Sunny skies will accompany temperatures that run well above the norm.
We see rain enter the picture by Tuesday night and rain/snow on Thursday.
Stats
Normal High- 34
Friday's High- 38
Today- 46
Sunrise- 6:53 a.m.
Forecast
Today- Sunny with a high of 46.
Tonight- Clear, low of 28.
Sunday- Sunny. 52.
Monday- Mostly sunny and 48.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.