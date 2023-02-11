First Alert Weather: More sun as temps climb through the weekend

First Alert Weather: Clear, sunny skies with temps in the upper 40s

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A ridge of high pressure will control our weather through the weekend and into the start of the new week.

Sunny skies will accompany temperatures that run well above the norm.

We see rain enter the picture by Tuesday night and rain/snow on Thursday.

Stats

Normal High- 34

Friday's High- 38

Today- 46

Sunrise- 6:53 a.m.

Forecast

Today- Sunny with a high of 46.

Tonight- Clear, low of 28.

Sunday- Sunny. 52.

Monday- Mostly sunny and 48.

