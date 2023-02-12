First Alert Weather: Temps climb higher above seasonable norms

First Alert Weather: Mild temps stretches through workweek

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Wow! THIS is February in Chicago?

Mild weather yesterday continues today with sunny skies. Another nice day on Monday.

Chance of rain Tuesday afternoon and Thursday. Much colder Friday.

Stats

Normal high- 35°

Saturday- 47°

Today- 52°

Sunrise- 6:52am

Forecast

Today- Sunny and 52.

Tonight- Clear and 31.

Monday- A sunny 50°.