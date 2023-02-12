First Alert Weather: Temps climb higher above seasonable norms
CHICAGO (CBS) -- Wow! THIS is February in Chicago?
Mild weather yesterday continues today with sunny skies. Another nice day on Monday.
Chance of rain Tuesday afternoon and Thursday. Much colder Friday.
Stats
Normal high- 35°
Saturday- 47°
Today- 52°
Sunrise- 6:52am
Forecast
Today- Sunny and 52.
Tonight- Clear and 31.
Monday- A sunny 50°.
