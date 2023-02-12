Watch CBS News
Weather

First Alert Weather: Temps climb higher above seasonable norms

By Ed Curran

/ CBS Chicago

First Alert Weather: Mild temps stretches through workweek
First Alert Weather: Mild temps stretches through workweek 01:52

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Wow! THIS is February in Chicago? 

today-palnner-2-12-23.png
CBS News Chicago
high-temps-today-2-12-23.png
CBS News Chicago

Mild weather yesterday continues today with sunny skies. Another nice day on Monday.

day-planner-tomrrow-2-12-23.png
CBS News Chicago
high-temps-tomorrow-2-12-23.png
CBS News Chicago

Chance of rain Tuesday afternoon and Thursday. Much colder Friday.

7-day-2-12-23.png
CBS News Chicago

Stats

Normal high- 35°

Saturday- 47°

Today- 52°

Sunrise- 6:52am

Forecast

Today- Sunny and 52.

Tonight- Clear and 31.

Monday- A sunny 50°.

Ed Curran
edcurran-2.jpg

Ed Curran serves as a meteorologist and reporter for CBS2 Chicago.

First published on February 12, 2023 / 6:34 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.