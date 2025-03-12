Temperatures warming up in Chicago on Wednesday

Sunny day in Chicago with highs near 60 degrees

Warming temperatures are ahead for the rest of the week in the Chicago area.

A sunny and cool day, in the 60s with the 40s and 50s near the lake. Highs gradually warming into the 60s and 70s by the end of the week.

A strong storm system arrives late Friday night, bringing strong winds and thunderstorms. Showers and thunderstorms are expected overnight and eventually taper off early Saturday. Extremely windy conditions carry over into Saturday, wind gusts could get as high as 45 to 55 miles per hour during the day.

The weekend will be colder and blustery in the 40s.

Total lunar eclipse this week

Chicagoans will have prime viewing conditions for the total lunar eclipse on Thursday night. The full "worm moon" will be partially eclipsed starting at 12:09 a.m. on Friday.

Make sure to look to the southwest between 1:26 a.m. and 2:31 a.m., when the moon will turn a red and orange color. this is called a blood moon.

This lunar eclipse will be visible for all of North and South America.