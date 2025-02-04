Temperature drop Tuesday in Chicago with ice threat on the way Wednesday

CHICAGO (CBS) —Another quiet day is ahead before an ice threat develops Wednesday afternoon.

Tuesday's high temperatures will be near 30 degrees, a drastically colder day compared to Monday.

Wednesday afternoon, a wintry mix of snow, sleet, and freezing rain develops. Significant ice accumulations are possible, which could lead to power outages and slippery road conditions.

Any lingering precipitation will wrap up by daybreak on Thursday, though residual ice issues will likely continue.

After a break on Friday, another wintry mix of rain and snow moves in for the weekend.