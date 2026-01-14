Teens charged with carjacking man in Chicago's Edgewater neighborhood, 1 also charged in 2 CTA robberies

Two teens stood charged Wednesday with carjacking a man at gunpoint in Chicago's Edgewater neighborhood this week, and one of them was also charged in two different robberies at CTA Red Line stops last year.

Cristian De Jesus Mazza Maita, 19, of the South Chicago neighborhood, and a 17-year-old boy were each charged with one count each of aggravated vehicular hijacking with a firearm, armed robbery, and aggravated robbery.

The younger teen was also charged with aggravated unlawful possession of a weapon, aggravated robbery with a deadly weapon, and criminal trespass to a vehicle.

Police said this past Sunday evening, the teens carjacked a 24-year-old man at gunpoint in the 5900 block of North Glenwood Avenue, near Nicholas Senn High School.

Both teens were arrested about half an hour later, police said. The 17-year-old was arrested at 8:31 p.m. in the 8100 block of South Paulina Street, while Mazza Maita was arrested six minutes later a block north.

The 17-year-old is also charged in the armed robbery of a 23-year-old man on July 12 of last year on the platform at the North/Clybourn Chicago Transit Authority Red Line stop, and the aggravated robbery of a 15-year-old boy on Oct. 31 on the platform at the Berwyn Avenue Red Line 'L' stop.

Both defendants were in court for a detention hearing on Wednesday.