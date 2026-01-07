Chicago City Council takes up teen takeovers, snap curfew again in Public Safety Committee meeting

Members of the Chicago City Council will once again vote on proposals to try to stop large gatherings of teens downtown, known as "teen takeovers."

There were two shootings, one of them deadly, after the city's official Christmas tree lighting in November. Before that, so-called "teen takeovers" had resulted in violence, property damage, arrests and chaos both downtown and in some Chicago neighborhoods.

Last year, the City Council took up an ordinance that would give the Chicago police superintendent the power to declare a snap curfew to stop teen takeovers downtown with only 30 minutes notice. Mayor Brandon Johnson vetoed that ordinance, saying it doesn't work and calling it "lazy governance."

'We cannot afford lazy governance, and then we just wash our hands, absolve ourselves of any responsibility, and say, 'Police, you do it.' That is antiquated. That form of governance is dead, and should remain dead," the mayor said at the time.

In December, Ald. Brian Hopkins (2nd Ward) reintroduced his snap curfew proposal, which never reached a full vote by the City Council, with a then-unspecified but longer notice period.

Wednesday, two proposals are now up for a vote in the Public Safety Committee.

One, Ald. Hopkins' revised proposal, would give the CPD superintendent the power to declare a snap curfew with at least a 12-hour notice.

The other proposal would require social media platforms to take down posts advertising large teen gatherings if they're flagged by the city.

Mayor Johnson said he still opposes giving CPD the authority to decide if and when a curfew should take place.

"I support curfews, that's what we instituted on New Years Eve," he said Tuesday. "I've never been opposed to a curfew for teenagers, what I've been opposed to is to have unilateral control offered into one entity, into government, to determine if a curfew should be implemented."

The committee began meeting around 10 a.m.