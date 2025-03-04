Police investigating shooting near school on Chicago's South Side
Police are investigating reports of a shooting near a school in Chicago's Chatham neighborhood on Tuesday morning.
Police responded to the 8500 block of South Lafayette Avenue, a block away from the Perspectives Leadership Academy campus. The entrance to the school was blocked with police tape.
At least six shell casings and evidence markers were found on the scene.
This is a developing story. CBS News Chicago will continue to provide updates.