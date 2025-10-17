16-year-old shot and killed in South Chicago

A 16-year-old boy was shot and killed in the South Chicago neighborhood on Thursday night.

Chicago police said the teen was taken from the 8800 Block of South Marquette to Trinity Hospital with a gunshot wound to the chest just before 11 p.m. Police said the 16-year-old was pronounced dead at the hospital.

The victim's identity has not been released by police.

Witnesses did not provide further details about the shooting, police said,

No arrests have been made.

Area Two Detectives are investigating.