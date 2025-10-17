Watch CBS News
Local News

16-year-old shot and killed in South Chicago

By
Elyssa Kaufman
Elyssa Kaufman
Digital Producer, CBS Chicago
Elyssa is a digital news producer for CBS Chicago. She covers breaking news and manages the station's social media presence.
Read Full Bio
Elyssa Kaufman

/ CBS Chicago

A 16-year-old boy was shot and killed in the South Chicago neighborhood on Thursday night. 

Chicago police said the teen was taken from the 8800 Block of South Marquette to Trinity Hospital with a gunshot wound to the chest just before 11 p.m. Police said the 16-year-old was pronounced dead at the hospital. 

The victim's identity has not been released by police.

Witnesses did not provide further details about the shooting, police said, 

No arrests have been made.

Area Two Detectives are investigating.  

In:

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue