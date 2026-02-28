Chicago police seek to identify teen who shot innocent bystander in the Loop

Chicago police are asking for the public's help with identifying a teenage boy accused of shooting an innocent bystander in the Loop earlier this month.

The shooting happened around 8:41 p.m. on Feb. 16, in the 0-100 block of East Washington Street.

Police said the boy, believed to be between 14 and 16 years of age, fired a shot that hit the innocent bystander in the foot.

The suspect was identified as an African American male standing at 5-foot-9, and has a thin build. He was last seen wearing a black hooded sweatshirt, black pants, a black backpack, and Air Jordan 12 Retro Black University Gold basketball shoes.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911 or Area 3 detectives at 312-744-8261, report their location, and give a detailed clothing description. Anonymous tips can also be submitted at CPDTIP.com, using reference number JK152048.