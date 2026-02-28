Watch CBS News
Local News

Chicago police seek to identify teen who shot innocent bystander in the Loop

By
Jeramie Bizzle
Jeramie Bizzle
Web Producer, CBS Chicago
Jeramie Bizzle is a web producer for CBS Chicago. Jeramie began working with CBS Chicago as an intern in 2017 and returned as a full-time Web Producer in 2021. He has previously written for the Austin Weekly Newspaper, OakPark.com and Sportskeeda.
Read Full Bio
Jeramie Bizzle

/ CBS Chicago

Add CBS News on Google

Chicago police are asking for the public's help with identifying a teenage boy accused of shooting an innocent bystander in the Loop earlier this month.

The shooting happened around 8:41 p.m. on Feb. 16, in the 0-100 block of East Washington Street.

Police said the boy, believed to be between 14 and 16 years of age, fired a shot that hit the innocent bystander in the foot.

The suspect was identified as an African American male standing at 5-foot-9, and has a thin build. He was last seen wearing a black hooded sweatshirt, black pants, a black backpack, and Air Jordan 12 Retro Black University Gold basketball shoes.

teen in loop shooting
Police said the teen, believed to be between 14 and 16 years of age, fired a shot that hit the innocent bystander in the foot. Chicago Police Department 

Anyone with information is asked to call 911 or Area 3 detectives at 312-744-8261, report their location, and give a detailed clothing description. Anonymous tips can also be submitted at CPDTIP.com, using reference number JK152048.

In:

© 2026 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue