Teen shot in Lawndale, hospitalized in serious condition

CHICAGO (CBS) – A teenage boy was shot and hospitalized in the Lawndale neighborhood Monday evening.

The victim, 17, was approached by at least one unknown male offender who produced a handgun and fired shots, in the 3300 block of West Douglas Boulevard at approximately 5:45 p.m., according to Chicago police.

The victim was struck in the hip and transported to Mt. Sinai Hospital initially reported in serious condition.

No offenders are in custody.

Area detectives are investigating.