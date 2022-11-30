Watch CBS News
Boy, 17, charged with robbing woman on CTA platform in Fuller Park

By Jeramie Bizzle

CBS Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) – A 17-year-old boy is charged with robbing a woman on a CTA platform in the Fuller Park neighborhood last week, according to police.

Chicago police arrested the teen in the 2700 block of South California Avenue in Little Village Tuesday.

He was identified as the suspect who on Nov. 23 forcefully took property from a woman, 32, in the 200 block of West 47th Street while the victim was on the platform.

The suspect was taken into custody and charged with one felony count of robbery and two misdemeanor counts of assault and obstructing identification.

No further information was immediately available. 

First published on November 30, 2022 / 11:09 AM

