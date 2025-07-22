Dive teams search for 14-year-old boy in water near Illinois Beach State Park

Rescue crews search for missing 14-year-old boy in water at Illinois Beach State Park

Dive teams were searching Tuesday afternoon for a teenage boy in the water off Illinois Beach State Park.

The Lake County, Illinois Sheriff's office said it launched its boat, as well as numerous drones, in the search for the 14-year-old boy.

Numerous fire agencies were also on the scene, and the U.S. Coast Guard was also called out from Milwaukee.

Fire department boats from Illinois and Wisconsin, a sonar boat from Round Lake, and the Illinois Department of Natural Resources were all spotted at the scene.

Inflatable boats, jet skis, and other rescue watercraft were deployed for the search, along with divers.

Rescue crews initially searched the protected and shallow waters at the beach near the main parking lot. But the search later moved beyond the breakwaters that protect the beach.

Illinois Beach State Park is located near Zion in Lake County north of Chicago.