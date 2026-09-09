Teen killed in shooting at Grant Park skate park in South Loop, Chicago police say

A 16-year-old boy was shot and killed in the South Loop Wednesday night.

Chicago police said the teen was found with a gunshot wound to the neck shortly after 9 p.m. at the Grant Park skate park in the 1100 block of South Michigan Avenue.

The teen was taken to Northwestern Hospital in serious condition and later died.

Video appears to show police and first responders working on the victim at the scene, with a bike laying on the ground nearby. Chicago police also were seen on video investigating the train yard and stops nearby.

The Grant Park skate park is a popular place for young people to hang out and skate.

The circumstances that led to the shooting were not immediately clear and police have not yet released a more detailed timeline of events.

No one is currently in custody. An investigation by Area Three detectives is ongoing.