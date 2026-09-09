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Teen killed in shooting at Grant Park skate park in South Loop, Chicago police say

By
Jeramie Bizzle
Jeramie Bizzle
Web Producer, CBS Chicago
Jeramie Bizzle is a web producer for CBS Chicago. Jeramie began working with CBS Chicago as an intern in 2017 and returned as a full-time Web Producer in 2021. He has previously written for the Austin Weekly Newspaper, OakPark.com and Sportskeeda.
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Jeramie Bizzle,
Asal Rezaei
Asal Rezaei
Reporter
Asal Rezaei joined CBS2 Chicago as a general assignment reporter in August 2021.
Read Full Bio
Asal Rezaei

/ CBS Chicago

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A 16-year-old boy was shot and killed in the South Loop Wednesday night.

Chicago police said the teen was found with a gunshot wound to the neck shortly after 9 p.m. at the Grant Park skate park in the 1100 block of South Michigan Avenue.

The teen was taken to Northwestern Hospital in serious condition and later died.

Video appears to show police and first responders working on the victim at the scene, with a bike laying on the ground nearby. Chicago police also were seen on video investigating the train yard and stops nearby.

The Grant Park skate park is a popular place for young people to hang out and skate.

The circumstances that led to the shooting were not immediately clear and police have not yet released a more detailed timeline of events.

No one is currently in custody. An investigation by Area Three detectives is ongoing.

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