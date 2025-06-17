Watch CBS News
3 men stabbed in fight in Chicago's Grant Park

By
Adam Harrington
Adam Harrington
Web Producer, CBS Chicago
/ CBS Chicago

An attacker stabbed two me who in turn disarmed him and stabbed him back in Chicago's Grant Park Tuesday evening, police said.

At 5:15 p.m., a fight broke out between three men at the skate park in Grant Park, near 11th Street and Michigan Avenue.

One of the men took out a sharp object and stabbed the other two.

One of the victims was stabbed in the chest, while the other suffered a laceration, police said.

The victims went on to disarm the attacker and then stabbed him several times, police said.

One of the victims was taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital in critical condition, while the other refused medical treatment, police said.

The alleged attacker was taken to Stroger Hospital of Cook County, and was also reported in critical condition, police said. The attacker was also taken into police custody, and a knife was recovered, police said.

Detectives were investigating and charges were pending late Tuesday.

