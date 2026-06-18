Man charged with shooting and killing bicyclist in Grant Park

A man has been charged in the shooting death of a bicyclist in Grant Park in downtown Chicago on Tuesday morning.

Eliel Argudo-Tenorio, 18, of Oak Park, has been charged with one count of first-degree murder.

Police said a 27-year-old man was riding a bike on the sidewalk in the 300 block of East Jackson Drive around 12:15 a.m. on Tuesday when Argudo-Tenorio shot him.

The victim was taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital, where he was later pronounced dead. The Cook County Medical Examiner's office identified him as Malik Jones, of Chicago.

Argudo-Tenorio was arrested on Tuesday evening at his home in Oak Park after detectives identified him as the gunman.

He is due to appear in court for a detention hearing on Friday.