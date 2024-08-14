Watch CBS News
Boy, 17, killed in shooting on Chicago's West Side

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A 17-year-old boy is dead after being shot on a sidewalk in the Humboldt Park neighborhood Wednesday evening.

At 6:14 p.m., the teen was on the sidewalk in the 3400 block of West Franklin Boulevard when a vehicle pulled up, police said.

Three men exited the vehicle, and at least one of them pulled a gun and fired shots at the teen, police said.

The victim was shot multiple times in the head, and was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital—where he was later pronounced dead.

No one was in custody late Wednesday. Harrison Area detectives are investigating.

