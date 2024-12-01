Teen girl stabs woman to death in Chicago's Woodlawn neighborhood, police say

CHICAGO (CBS) — A woman was stabbed to death by a teenage girl Sunday morning in the Woodlawn neighborhood.

The incident happened just after 7:30 a.m. in the 1500 block of East 67th Street.

Chicago police said a 16-year-old girl grabbed a knife and stabbed the 35-year-old woman in the upper chest.

The victim was taken in critical condition to the University of Chicago Hospital, where she later died.

The teen was placed into custody.

Area 1 detectives are investigating the circumstances surrounding the incident.