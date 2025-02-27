Teen charged in connection to 2 violent robberies on CTA Red Line trains last month

A teenage boy was charged with beating and robbing passengers on two CTA Red Line trains last month.

The 17-year-old boy was charged with four felony counts of robbery and three felony counts of aggravated battery to a transit employee/passenger. He also received an additional aggravated battery charge, causing great bodily harm.

He was taken into custody on Wednesday around 12:15 p.m. in the 6400 block of South Dr. Martin Luther King Drive.

The teen was identified as one of the suspects in the violent robbery of three people, two 19-year-old women, and one 20-year-old man, while riding a train in the 100 block of West 35th Street on Jan. 5, just before 5:30 p.m.

He was also charged in connection to another violent robbery of a 45-year-old man 15 minutes earlier on a train in the 200 block of West Garfield Boulevard.

The offender was placed into custody and charged accordingly, police said.

No additional information was immediately available.