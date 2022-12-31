teen suspect charged in South Side carjacking

CHICAGO (CBS) – A 15-year-old boy is charged with carjacking a man on the city's South Side earlier this month.

Members of the Vehicular Hijacking Task Force arrested the teen Friday in the 6800 block of South Cornell Avenue in South Shore.

He was identified as one of the suspects who carjacked a man, 68, on Dec. 5 in the 6600 block of South State Street.

The teen was placed into custody and charged with one felony count of aggravated vehicular hijacking with a firearm.

No further information was available.