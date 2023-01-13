Watch CBS News
Boy, 15, charged in South Side armed robberies last summer

CHICAGO (CBS) – A 15-year-old boy is charged with robbing multiple people at gunpoint on the city's South Side last summer.

The teen was taken into custody and charged with three counts of armed robbery with a firearm.

He was arrested in the 400 block of South Michigan Avenue Thursday after being identified as one of the suspects who robbed three men in July in the following locations:

  • June 30, 2022 – 13000 block of South Drexel Avenue - 54-year-old man 
  • July 6, 2022 – 5900 block of South Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Drive - 37-year-old man 
  • July 6, 2022 – 5100 block of South Michigan Avenue - 30-year-old man  

The teen is due to appear in juvenile court Friday. 

No further information was immediately available. 

