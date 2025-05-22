Watch CBS News
Teen charged with shooting 14-year-old in Bronzeville neighborhood

A teenage boy was charged with shooting another teen in the Bronzeville neighborhood earlier this month.

Chicago police said the 17-year-old was arrested in the 3500 block of Sotuh Rhodes Avenue on Wednesday. He was then charged with one felony count of attemepted first-degree murder and one felony count of aggravated battery with the discharge of a firearm.

The teen was identified as the suspect who shot and wounded the victim, a 14-year-old boy, on May 7 in the 200 block of East Pershing Road.

Police did not say what led up to the shooting or the relationship between the two boys, but said the 17-year-old was placed into custody and charged accordingly.

He is scheduled to appear at a detention hearing on Thursday. 

