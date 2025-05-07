Chicago shooting near Bronzeville schools injures 14-year-old boy, police say

A 14-year-old boy was shot in the city's Bronzeville neighborhood, right by several schools, Chicago police said.

Police said the teen was outside on the sidewalk of the 300-block of East 37th Street around 3:20 p.m. when he was approached by an unknown person.

That person pulled out a gun and opened fire, hitting the teen in the right leg.

The shooting happened right by Ida B. Wells Preparatory Elementary School and Wendell Phillips Academy High School.

The teen was taken to Insight Hospital in fair condition, police said.

An investigation by Area One detectives is ongoing.

No further information has been released. Police did not say whether anyone was in custody.