Teen charged with robbing passenger on CTA train on Chicago's North Side

CHICAGO (CBS) — A teenage boy was charged with robbing a passenger on a CTA Red Line train over the weekend.

The 15-year-old boy was arrested by members of the Public Transportation Section on Tuesday in the 8500 block of South Lafayette Avenue in the Chatham neighborhood. He was charged with one felony count of robbery.

The arrest comes days after a community alert of the robbery was issued.

Chicago police said the teen was identified as one of the offenders who robbed a 28-year-old woman at the Grand Street stop on Saturday just before 7 p.m. in the 500 block of North State Street in River North.

The teen and another male offender approached the victim while on the train and took her belongings by force, according to police. Surveillance cameras captured the two suspects on a CTA platform.

He is scheduled to appear at a juvenile detention hearing on Wednesday.

No further information was immediately available.