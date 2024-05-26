Police seek to identify 2 suspects in robbery on Chicago train

CHICAGO (CBS) — Chicago police are searching for two men in connection to a robbery on a CTA Red Line train on Saturday.

This comes after two other reported robberies on Red Line trains this week.

The robbery happened just before 7 p.m. at the Grand Street stop in the 500 block of North State Street.

Detectives say while on the train, the victim was approached by the offenders, who took their belongings by force.

Security Cameras captured photos of the robbers described as being between 18-23 years of age. One of the suspects wore a red hooded outfit with "Bulls Basketball" on the front. The second suspect wore a black hoodie with "Epic" on the front and red and black pants.

The two offenders are wanted in connection to a robbery on a Red Line train on Saturday. Chicago Police Department

Anyone with information can contact the Bureau of Detectives – Mass Transit Section at 312-745-4447.