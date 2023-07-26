Teen charged with multiple armed robberies on South, Southwest Sides

CHICAGO (CBS) – A 17-year-old boy was charged in connection to five armed robberies on the city's South and Southwest Sides back in April.

The teen was arrested on Tuesday in the 1100 block of South Hamilton Avenue.

Police say he was identified as the suspect in several incidents that occurred at the following times and locations.

April 8 at 8:00 p.m. – 6700 block of S. Bishop St.; took property at gunpoint from a 25-year-old man.

April 11 at 1:30 p.m. - 1100 block of W. 71st St.; took property at gunpoint from a 34-year-old man.

April 11 at 4:40 p.m. - 6800 block of S. Ada St.; took property at gunpoint from a 32-year-old woman.

April 28 at 7:44 p.m. - 6800 block of S. Ada St.; took property at gunpoint from a 21-year-old woman and a 22-year-old man.

The teen was charged with five felony counts of armed robbery.

He is scheduled to appear in juvenile bond court on Wednesday.

No further information was available.