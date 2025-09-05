Teen charged with 4 Logan Square robberies, armed robberies

A 16-year-old boy is charged with four robberies all in Chicago's Logan Square neighborhood.

Chicago police said two of the incidents involved the use of a firearm.

The first three robberies all took place in the 2000 block of North Kedzie in July: on a 32-year-old man on July 18, a 40-year-old man on July 24 and a 24-year-old on July 29.

Then, on Aug. 6, police say the teen robbed a 43-year-old man in the 2000 block of North Sawyer.

CPD did not say which of the robberies involved a firearm.

The teen was arrested Thursday and charged with two counts of armed robbery and two counts of robbery, all felonies.

He has not been identified due to his age. No further information was immediately available.