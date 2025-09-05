Watch CBS News
Local News

Teen charged with 4 Logan Square robberies, armed robberies

By
Sara Tenenbaum
Sara Tenenbaum
Senior Web Producer, CBS Chicago
Sara Tenenbaum is the Senior Digital Producer for CBS News Chicago covering breaking, local and community news in Chicago. She previously worked as a digital producer and senior digital producer for ABC7 Chicago.
Read Full Bio
Sara Tenenbaum

/ CBS Chicago

CBS News Live
CBS News Chicago Live

A 16-year-old boy is charged with four robberies all in Chicago's Logan Square neighborhood.

Chicago police said two of the incidents involved the use of a firearm.

The first three robberies all took place in the 2000 block of North Kedzie in July: on a 32-year-old man on July 18, a 40-year-old man on July 24 and a 24-year-old on July 29.

Then, on Aug. 6, police say the teen robbed a 43-year-old man in the 2000 block of North Sawyer.

CPD did not say which of the robberies involved a firearm.

The teen was arrested Thursday and charged with two counts of armed robbery and two counts of robbery, all felonies.

He has not been identified due to his age. No further information was immediately available. 

Sara Tenenbaum

Sara Tenenbaum is the Senior Digital Producer for CBS News Chicago covering breaking, local and community news in Chicago. She previously worked as a digital producer and senior digital producer for ABC7 Chicago.

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue