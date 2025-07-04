Teen charged in February armed robbery of pair in Hyde Park

A teen was charged accused of robbing a man and a woman at gunpoint in the Hyde Park neighborhood back in February.

The 18-year-old, who police said was a juvenile at the time, was arrested on Thursday morning in Bridgeview by members of the Area One Vehicular Hijacking Team. He was charged with two felony counts of armed robbery.

Chicago police said he was identified as one of the suspects who allegedly, on Feb. 6, participated in taking property from a man and woman, both 21 years of age, at gunpoint in the 5200 block of South Greenwood Avenue.

No additional information was available.