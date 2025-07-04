Watch CBS News
Teen charged in February armed robbery of pair in Hyde Park

By
Jeramie Bizzle
Jeramie Bizzle
Web Producer, CBS Chicago
Jeramie Bizzle is a web producer for CBS Chicago. Jeramie began working with CBS Chicago as an intern in 2017 and returned as a full-time Web Producer in 2021. He has previously written for the Austin Weekly Newspaper, OakPark.com and Sportskeeda.
/ CBS Chicago

A teen was charged accused of robbing a man and a woman at gunpoint in the Hyde Park neighborhood back in February.

The 18-year-old, who police said was a juvenile at the time, was arrested on Thursday morning in Bridgeview by members of the Area One Vehicular Hijacking Team. He was charged with two felony counts of armed robbery.

Chicago police said he was identified as one of the suspects who allegedly, on Feb. 6, participated in taking property from a man and woman, both 21 years of age, at gunpoint in the 5200 block of South Greenwood Avenue.

No additional information was available.  

