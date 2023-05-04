Teen charged in armed carjacking of woman on South Side

CHICAGO (CBS) – A teenage boy was charged with carjacking a 75-year-old woman at gunpoint on the city's South Side Wednesday afternoon.

The 17-year-old was arrested in the 8500 block of South Kingston Avenue around 7:30 p.m.

Police say he took a car from the victim, in the 1900 block of East 87th Street in Avalon Park, several hours earlier.

The teen was charged with one felony count of aggravated vehicular hijacking and one felony count of aggravated unlawful use of a weapon.

He is due in juvenile court Thursday.

No further information was immediately available.