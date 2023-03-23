Boy, 15, charged after robbing, shooting man on Far South Side

CHICAGO (CBS) – A 15-year-old boy is facing multiple charges after shooting a man on the city's Far South Side last month.

The teen was arrested on Wednesday, in the 1100 block of South Hamilton.

Police say on Feb. 18, he robbed the 32-year-old victim and shot him in the leg, in the 10900 block of South Vernon Avenue in Roseland.

The boy was arrested and charged with three felony counts of attempted first-degree murder, aggravated battery with discharge of a firearm, and armed robbery.

No additional information was available.