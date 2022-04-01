Teachers from Township High School District 211 in Palatine vote to authorize strike if no deal is reached

PALATINE, Ill. (CBS) -- Teachers in Palatine are drawing a line in the sand.

Teachers working in Township High School District 211 voted overwhelmingly Thursday to authorize a strike if there is no agreement by the time their contract expires June 30.

A total of 99 percent of teachers voted in favor of the move.

The District 211 Teachers Union and the district Board of Education have been in negotiations since October.

The next mediation session will take place in two weeks.

District 2011 includes Conant High School and Hoffman Estates High School in Hoffman Estates, Fremd High School and Palatine High School in Palatine, and Schaumburg High School in Schaumburg.