Teachers in Romeoville reach tentative contract deal; District 146 teachers authorize strike

Todd Feurer
After negotiating for months, the teachers' union in the southwest Chicago suburb of Romeoville reached a tentative agreement with Valley View Community School District 365U, avoiding a potential strike.

Teachers were ready to walk off the job on Thursday before the Illinois Federation of Teachers confirmed on Friday that the Valley View Council and the District 365U school board had reached a tentative agreement.

The school district and teachers' union said details on the deal will not be released until it is ratified, but the two sides had been at odds over teacher salaries and high school start times

A ratification vote has not yet been scheduled.

Meantime, teachers in Community Consolidated School District 146 could go on strike next Monday. That school district serves students in Tinley Park, Oak Forest, and Orland Park.

Teachers have been negotiating with the district since February, but the union has said talks stalled over the summer. They're split over pay and retirement benefits.

