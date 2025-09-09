Teachers in Romeoville, Illinois head back to bargaining table; Orland Park teachers plan strike vote

The teachers' union in the southwest Chicago suburb of Romeoville headed back to the bargaining table with the leaders of Valley View Community School District 365U.

The teachers could go on strike on Sept. 18 if they fail to reach a deal.

Representatives of the union said they are still at odds about the start time for school and salaries.

Teachers were given a chance to speak at a Valley View District 365U board meeting on Monday. One longtime teacher said she does not like to follow the curriculum she has been given, and would rather make her own lesson plans.

She said she feels the district does not trust teachers if they don't have a script.

"Look at the experience and education of your staff, and yet you don't appreciate it. You need to value your employees, and we don't think you do," the teacher said. "I stand here as somebody with 33 years of teaching experience in this district, and I've never seen teachers so demoralized about their jobs. It's up to you to change the narrative."

While negotiations continue, the Valley View School District board is also looking for a new superintendent. The current superintendent is set to retire in June.

Meanwhile in Orland Park, teachers were set to vote Tuesday on whether to authorize a strike as contract negotiations continue. Educators in Community Consolidated School District 146 spoke during a school board meeting Monday night.

One told the board the district is well on its way to losing teachers to other districts.

"You've got to stop saying you value us until you really value us. It's not something we can just ask for. We really have to find a way through this, because otherwise, it's going to ne maybe a slow bleed, or maybe a fast exodus," a teacher said. "Other districts are looking more attractive."

Negotiations at District 146 have been under way since February. Teachers and the district are still discussing pay and retirement benefits.